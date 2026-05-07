Young farmers lead agri revival

Among the key initiatives was the AgriAsenso sa NorthMin Products Expo and Technology Forum organized by the Agricultural Training Institute-Regional Training Center (ATI-RTC)-10 from 28 April to 2 May at Ayala Centrio Mall in Cagayan de Oro City.

The event gathered farmers, agripreneurs, local government units, and industry partners to showcase produce and value-added products, share best practices, and connect producers to wider markets.

“Our goal is simple, yet profound: to generate inclusive, tangible benefits that empower our stakeholders and strengthen the foundation of our regional economy,” said ATI-RTC 10 Center director Maria Lydia A. Echavez.

Department of Agriculture-10 executive director Jose Apollo Y. Pacamalan assured continued government support for farmers despite rising fertilizer prices and the effects of El Niño.

“The government, especially the Department of Agriculture, will continue to support our farmers and improve productivity even under difficult conditions,” Pacamalan said.

Youth participation has also become a major focus of the region’s agricultural strategy.