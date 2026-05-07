Young farmers lead agri revival

MISAMIS ORIENTAL — Northern Mindanao is strengthening its agriculture sector and regional economy through initiatives centered on innovation, youth engagement, enterprise development and market expansion in line with the national “Bagong Pilipinas” agenda on food security and inclusive growth.
Government agencies and stakeholders are promoting modern farming technologies, supporting local innovators and preparing the next generation of farmers to address challenges such as rising production costs, climate impacts and the need to modernize traditional farming systems.
Among the key initiatives was the AgriAsenso sa NorthMin Products Expo and Technology Forum organized by the Agricultural Training Institute-Regional Training Center (ATI-RTC)-10 from 28 April to 2 May at Ayala Centrio Mall in Cagayan de Oro City.
The event gathered farmers, agripreneurs, local government units, and industry partners to showcase produce and value-added products, share best practices, and connect producers to wider markets.
“Our goal is simple, yet profound: to generate inclusive, tangible benefits that empower our stakeholders and strengthen the foundation of our regional economy,” said ATI-RTC 10 Center director Maria Lydia A. Echavez.
Department of Agriculture-10 executive director Jose Apollo Y. Pacamalan assured continued government support for farmers despite rising fertilizer prices and the effects of El Niño.
“The government, especially the Department of Agriculture, will continue to support our farmers and improve productivity even under difficult conditions,” Pacamalan said.
Youth participation has also become a major focus of the region’s agricultural strategy.
The 4-H IGNITES Regional Youth Camp 2026 held in Ditucalan from 13 to 17 April trained students, out-of-school youth, and young farmers in leadership, agribusiness and modern farming practices.
Echavez said ATI encourages the youth to return to farming communities and introduce new technologies and practices learned through education and training.
The DA-10’s Young Farmers Challenge further supports aspiring agripreneurs aged 18 to 30 through grants, mentorship, and business assistance. Awardees from Season 5 presented projects involving crop production, livestock, aquaculture, and food processing.
Innovation also took center stage during the Northern Mindanao Regional Innovation Program and Exhibit (NorMinRIPE) held 21 to 22 April in Bukidnon.
The event linked startups, researchers, investors and policymakers while offering access to funding, technical support, and incubation services.
“This is not just an exhibit but a working platform where ideas are matched with opportunities,” said Department of Economy, Planning, and Development-10 Regional director Mylah Faye Aurora Cariño.