Region 10 builds growth roadmap

Misamis Occidental Governor Henry S. Oaminal, chair of the Regional Development Council-10, is championing the MAS ASENSO framework, drawing from his province’s shift from a high-poverty area to a peaceful, progressive locality. He hopes to replicate this model across the region.

“We are more hardworking now, and we are really trying that before the end of His Excellency President Bongbong Marcos’ term, there will truly be significant progress in Mindanao,” Oaminal said, citing aspirations for significant gains before the President’s term ends.

Flagship projects include the proposed Northern Mindanao Railway system to connect key economic hubs and boost trade and tourism. The region is also positioning itself as a premier events destination, having successfully hosted the Miss Universe Philippines 2026, which showcased its capacity for world-class hospitality.

Complementing the infrastructure push is the innovation ecosystem led by the University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines (USTP). Through its Cagayan de Oro Business Incubation Technology Entrepreneurship and Startups (CDO b.i.t.e.s.) program, USTP has nurtured 101 startups, generating over P561 million in revenue and creating more than 951 jobs.

USTP System President Ambrosio Cultura II said innovation must respond to real-world needs. “Entrepreneurship is not a straight path; it is a journey filled with uncertainty but also with possibilities,” he said during a Demo Day that featured 15 new ventures, including “Pocket Protein,” a locally developed healthy food product now entering major retail channels.