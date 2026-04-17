Youth camp drives interest in farm mechanization

Dionisio G. Alvindia, director of the agency, urged students to consider careers in agriculture and emphasized the need to change long-standing perceptions about the industry.

The program forms part of broader efforts to build a skilled workforce in agricultural mechanization, a key area seen as critical to improving productivity and ensuring food security.

Students who joined the camp said the experience challenged their assumptions about farming, highlighting the role of technology in making the sector more efficient and accessible.

“This boot camp is very fulfilling. Considering that we are the pioneering batch of this boot camp, we can really say that we are blessed and honored to be part of this. We are really thankful sa experience na na-provide ng PHilMech for us,” said Elyyahson D. Rosales, 17.

“I would say my overall experience would be fun and full of knowledge because we did not only learn about the machineries themselves but also the agricultural sector of the Philippines,” said Mara Rihanna L. Babasoro, 18.

The Y4M initiative seeks to reframe agriculture as a modern, technology-driven field while encouraging more young people to enter the industry and support the country’s long-term food supply.