Blazers shock Spurs

The 22-year-old looked groggy as he lay on the floor for several minutes before getting to his feet and jogging to the locker room.

The 7ft 4in (2.24m) forward was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the game after entering the concussion protocol.

San Antonio looked to have overcome Wembanyama’s injury as they pulled into a 14-point lead early in the fourth quarter, leading 93-79 with just over eight minutes left on the clock.

But with victory seemingly in sight, San Antonio’s shooting went ice cold and the absence of newly crowned NBA defensive player of the year Wembanyama was keenly felt as a determined Portland snaffled victory, closing the fourth quarter with a 27-10 run.

Scoot Henderson led Portland’s scoring with 31 points, while Holiday added 16.

“Basketball is a game of runs, and the basketball gods are always gonna repay the ones that play the game right,” Henderson told NBC television afterwards.

Game Three of the best-of-seven series takes place in Portland on Friday.

Elsewhere Tuesday, the depleted Los Angeles Lakers produced another disciplined defensive effort to defeat the Houston Rockets 101-94 and take a surprise 2-0 lead in their Western Conference first round series.

With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves injured in the final weeks of the regular season, many had all but written off the Lakers chances of mounting a serious challenge in the playoffs.

But LeBron James, Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard combined superbly to carry the Lakers to a second straight win over the Kevin Durant-led Rockets.

James finished with 28 points, while Smart added 25 and Kennard 23 to give the Lakers hope of advancing as the series heads to Houston for game three on Friday.

“As hard as we played in game one, we knew we had to double that in game two,” James said.

“They were going to come in with desperation, so we had to be even more desperate. I thought we played a hell of a game.