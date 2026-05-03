Erice casts doubt on passage of Anti-Political Dynasty bill in Congress

Caloocan Rep. Edgar “Egay” Erice said that he did not foresee that the “true” Anti-Political Dynasty bill was going to be passed in Congress, noting that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. himself was benefitting from the existence of such systems.

Erice noted that the current version of the proposed bill still allowed for the existence of political dynasties as it provided no real hindrance for the concentration of power.

“Kung ganitong version ang ipapasa, taliwas ito sa Constitution at hindi talaga makakapigil sa patuloy na paglakas ng political dynasty,” he said.

(If this is the version that passes, it is against the Constitution and does not affect the strength of political dynasties)