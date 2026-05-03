Erice casts doubt on passage of Anti-Political Dynasty bill in Congress

Caloocan Rep. Edgar “Egay” Erice said that he did not foresee that the “true” Anti-Political Dynasty bill was going to be passed in Congress, noting that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. himself was benefitting from the existence of such systems.
Erice noted that the current version of the proposed bill still allowed for the existence of political dynasties as it provided no real hindrance for the concentration of power.
“Kung ganitong version ang ipapasa, taliwas ito sa Constitution at hindi talaga makakapigil sa patuloy na paglakas ng political dynasty,” he said.
(If this is the version that passes, it is against the Constitution and does not affect the strength of political dynasties)
Under House Bill 8389, relatives within the second degree of consanguinity are prohibited from holding slots within public office under the same area of jurisdiction.
With that provision, families are still able to run for and win positions in government as long as they are in different localities within the country.
The lawmaker expressed that in the event that the “watered down” version of the anti-political dynasty bill or no such law will be passed, he would be filing a petition to the Supreme Court to forcibly enact such legislation.
“Balak ko sana kung hindi ma-actionan ito, iakyat ko na. Isasampa ko sa SC muli tulad ng unprogrammed appropriations upang dapat siguro may definition na ’yan, dapat talaga obligahin ng implementasyon ng gobyerno ang anti-political dynasty law,” he said.
(If no action is taken, I’m planning to bring it to the Supreme Court. I’ll file a petition similar to what was done with the unprogrammed appropriations to have a clear definition on it. The government should be obligated to implement an anti-political dynasty law)
Erice further asserted that he predicts that Marcos would have no “political will” to pass the measure, claiming that he benefited from the support of dynasties particularly when it comes to issues like the multibillion-peso flood control scandal.