Viral ‘gas-and-run’ suspect surrenders

Police traced the vehicle to a registered owner in San Leonardo, Nueva Ecija, with the assistance of municipal police and local officials. While the owners were not home when officers arrived, investigators contacted the suspect by phone through his children.

Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño said Michael apologized to the pump attendant and paid P1,500 for the fuel.

The suspect reportedly told investigators he mistakenly believed he had already paid via credit card, though the attendant maintained that no card was ever presented.