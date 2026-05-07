Viral ‘gas-and-run’ suspect surrenders

The driver involved in a viral “gas-and-run” incident at a Mindanao Avenue service station surrendered to authorities Wednesday night, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported Thursday.
The suspect, identified by police as alias “Michael,” turned himself in and surrendered his vehicle at the Project 6 Police Station at approximately 10:30 p.m.
Police traced the vehicle to a registered owner in San Leonardo, Nueva Ecija, with the assistance of municipal police and local officials. While the owners were not home when officers arrived, investigators contacted the suspect by phone through his children.
Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño said Michael apologized to the pump attendant and paid P1,500 for the fuel.
The suspect reportedly told investigators he mistakenly believed he had already paid via credit card, though the attendant maintained that no card was ever presented.
Despite the apology and payment, police said an estafa case will be filed against the suspect.
The QCPD has also requested the Land Transportation Office to issue a show cause order against the vehicle’s registered owner.
The 3 May incident is the third such case reported in Quezon City recently.
In March, a transport network vehicle service driver fled with P5,000 worth of fuel in Barangay Apolonio Samson, and in April, three individuals escaped without paying for P1,500 of fuel in Barangay Payatas.