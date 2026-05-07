Driver in viral gas-and-run incident surrenders to QCPD

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported Thursday that the driver involved in the viral gas-and-run incident at a gasoline station along Mindanao Avenue voluntarily surrendered to Project 6 Police Station.

The suspect, identified only as alias “Michael,” appeared before authorities and surrendered the vehicle involved in the incident at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

With the assistance of the Santa Rosa Municipal Police Station, San Leonardo Municipal Police Station, and barangay officials of Barangay Mallorca in San Leonardo, Nueva Ecija, police authorities traced the address of the registered owner of the vehicle, identified as “Jherosalyn.”