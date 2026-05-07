Driver in viral gas-and-run incident surrenders to QCPD

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported Thursday that the driver involved in the viral gas-and-run incident at a gasoline station along Mindanao Avenue voluntarily surrendered to Project 6 Police Station.
The suspect, identified only as alias “Michael,” appeared before authorities and surrendered the vehicle involved in the incident at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
With the assistance of the Santa Rosa Municipal Police Station, San Leonardo Municipal Police Station, and barangay officials of Barangay Mallorca in San Leonardo, Nueva Ecija, police authorities traced the address of the registered owner of the vehicle, identified as “Jherosalyn.”
According to the QCPD, Jherosalyn and her husband Michael were not at the residence when police operatives arrived.
Police Station 15 later contacted the suspect by phone with the assistance of the suspect’s children.
During the conversation, the suspect admitted involvement in the incident and agreed to personally apologize to the victim.
Prior to the planned arrest operation by Police Station 15 at the residence, the suspect voluntarily surrendered himself and the vehicle to authorities.
For appropriate legal action, the QCPD requested the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to issue a show cause order against the registered owner of the motor vehicle.
Meanwhile, police authorities said an estafa case will be filed against the suspect.