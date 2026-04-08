Who can stop SMC-MVP duopoly?

Ironically, although PBA championships eluded him as a head coach, they have come in abundance in his executive tenure.

In the 12 seasons since transitioning to sports management — or across the last 30 PBA conferences — an SMC team has reached the Finals 28 times. Even more telling, either San Miguel Beer, Barangay Ginebra, or Magnolia has captured 23 championships in those 28 appearances, including 10 of the last 12 Philippine Cups.

These numbers understandably make SMC chairman Ramon Ang proud of his trusted sports lieutenant. Excellence, after all, is the ultimate measure in professional competition.

Yet, dominance comes with its own complications.

For some fans, this sustained success has made the PBA feel predictable — even monotonous. Widely regarded as Asia’s first play-for-pay league, the PBA has, in recent years, been described as operating under a virtual duopoly.

Over the past seven seasons, 14 of 15 Finals matchups have featured either all-SMC teams or an SMC squad facing a team from the MVP Group led by Manny Pangilinan — either TNT or Meralco. The lone exception was the Barangay Ginebra versus Bay Area Dragons series in the 2023 Commissioner’s Cup.

Stretch the lens further, and the pattern becomes even clearer: in the last 10 seasons, at least one SMC or MVP-backed team has always appeared in the Finals — and has gone on to win the championship in the last 22 conferences.

The last time neither camp made the Finals dates back to the 2016 Commissioner’s Cup, when Rain or Shine defeated Alaska in six games. Before that, one must go all the way back to the 1999 All-Filipino Cup, when Shell triumphed over Tanduay, also 4-2.

Still, if there’s one constant in Filipino sports culture, it’s the love for the underdog.

That sentiment is evident today as more fans rally behind Rain or Shine in the ongoing PBA50 Commissioner’s Cup. The Elasto Painters, powered by rising talents Adrian Nocum, Andrei Caracut, Jhonard Clarito, Gian Mamuyac, Leonard Santillan and Caelan Tiongson — alongside dependable import Jaylen Johnson — have emerged as the only unbeaten squad so far.