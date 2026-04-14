Fernandez honored to be part of Hall of Fame

No less than the PSC board of commissioners, led by chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, announced Fernandez’s inclusion in the elite circle that will be formally enshrined on 20 May.

Aside from Fernandez, also part of the latest batch of HoF members are Atlanta Olympics silver medalist Mansueto “Onyok” Velasco of boxing, Eduardo Pacheco of basketball and football, Isidro del Prado of athletics, Beatriz Lucero-Lhuiller of gymnastics, Cecil Mamiit of lawn tennis and Adeline Dumapong-Ancheta of para weightlifting.

“To be inducted into the Hall of Fame of Philippine Sports is something I never truly chased but quietly hoped I would one day be worthy of. And now that moment is here, it feels like a summit, not just of a career but of a life spent giving everything I had to the game,” Fernandez, a former national team member and a 19-time champion in the Philippine Basketball Association, said.

“Basketball gave me purpose. It shaped my discipline, my character, my will to fight through pain, through doubt, through every test that came my way. Every championship, every loss, every sacrifice... each one led me here.”

Fernandez added that the honor is a testament to his hard work and dedication, something he hopes the younger generation would emulate.

“This honor tells me something deeply personal. That in my own way, I was able to contribute, that I mattered. The years I gave to Philippine basketball meant something beyond the court,” said Fernandez, who is responsible for developing nine-time PBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) June Mar Fajardo into a superstar.

“But more than anything, I hope this moment speaks to the young ones. You don’t need perfect conditions, just a heart that refuses to quit.”

“If my journey can inspire even one young athlete to keep going, then everything was worth it.”

Fernandez’s resume makes him more than worthy of a spot in the distinguished group.

In fact, he was the anchor of the San Miguel Beer squad that achieved a rare Grand Slam in 1989 and a four-time MVP of the PBA.

He is also the league’s all-time scoring leader with 18,996 points in his career and a two-time scoring champion in 1983 and 1984, which led to the retirement of his No. 19 jersey by the Beermen.

He was also one of the 50 Greatest Players in the PBA and was enshrined in the league’s Hall of Fame in 2005.

But more than that, Fernandez’s national team career was glowing with achievements as he led the Philippines to a gold medal in the FIBA U18 Asia Cup in 1972, the FIBA Asia Cup in 1973 and a silver medal in the 1990 Asian Games in Beijing.