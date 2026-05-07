'Hagupit' to enter PAR this weekend

As of 10 a.m., it was located 1,895 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao, with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h and gusts of up to 80 km/h.

PAGASA weather specialist Loriedin de la Cruz-Galicia said Hagupit is moving westward and may enter PAR between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, where it will be named “Caloy,” the third cyclone this year.

Forecasters said it may weaken into a tropical depression over the Philippine Sea, with a possible approach near Eastern Visayas and Bicol Region by midweek before turning away from the country.

Meanwhile, LPA 05a was located over coastal waters of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur as of 8 a.m.

PAGASA said it is unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone but will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms that may cause flash floods and landslides in parts of Central and Eastern Visayas, Negros Island Region, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region and Zamboanga Peninsula.