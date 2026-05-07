Solon seeks priority passage of autism bill

Northern Samar 1st District Rep. Niko Raul S.J. Daza is urging the administration to prioritize the passage of a bill aimed at strengthening protection and inclusion for the estimated 1.2 million Filipinos with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
Daza filed House Bill 9131, or the “National Autism Framework Act,” on Tuesday. The measure has yet to undergo first reading.
“It is about time that we enact a law that will provide greater protection and inclusion not only in health and social services, but also in employment, community life and rights protection,” Daza said.
If passed into law, the measure will create an Inter-Agency Council on Autism under the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA).
The proposed council, composed of government agencies, nongovernment organizations, autism self-advocates and family groups, will oversee policy-making, planning, and monitoring for the implementation of a National Autism Care Plan.