Solon seeks priority passage of autism bill

“It is about time that we enact a law that will provide greater protection and inclusion not only in health and social services, but also in employment, community life and rights protection,” Daza said.

If passed into law, the measure will create an Inter-Agency Council on Autism under the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA).

The proposed council, composed of government agencies, nongovernment organizations, autism self-advocates and family groups, will oversee policy-making, planning, and monitoring for the implementation of a National Autism Care Plan.