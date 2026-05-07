Solon seeks to prioritize passage of autism bill

“It is about time that we enact a law that will allow more protection and inclusion not just in health and social services but also employment, community life, and rights protection,” Daza said.

If enacted, the law will establish an Inter-Agency Council on Autism, which will be attached to the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA).

The inter-agency body, composed of relevant government agencies and representatives from nongovernment organizations, autism self-advocates, and family organizations, will be tasked with policy-making, planning, and monitoring the implementation of a National Autism Care Plan (NACP).

In his proposal, Daza seeks the creation of a dedicated Autism Care Fund to help indigent families in seeking care for family members with ASD.

The proposed law also mandates agencies such as the Department of Labor and Employment to develop policies and programs that will ensure opportunities for gainful employment, apprenticeship, and entrepreneurship for persons with autism.

Through the National Autism Framework Act, Daza also wants the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board to develop guidelines “for the accurate, respectful, responsible, inclusive, and destigmatizing portrayal of persons with autism in film, television, news media, and online content.”

“We should put a stop to this practice of using ASD and similar conditions as materials for laughter in all forms of mass media,” Daza said.