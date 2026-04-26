Hontiveros hails Senate passage of autism care bill 

Hontiveros said the measure aims to strengthen early detection and diagnosis services, expand access to therapy and healthcare, improve inclusive education systems, and provide stronger social protections for persons with autism.

It also seeks to broaden PhilHealth coverage for persons with autism and support for their caregivers, as well as enhance training for healthcare workers handling developmental conditions.

“This is a victory built on collective effort,” she said in Filipino, crediting families and advocates for pushing the measure forward over years of engagement and advocacy work.

The senator, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also highlighted earlier reforms that provided PhilHealth coverage for persons with disabilities, including those on the autism spectrum.

Despite the Senate’s approval, Hontiveros stressed that the bill still needs to pass the House of Representatives before it can be enacted into law.

She urged continued advocacy to ensure its passage and alignment between both chambers.

The senator also renewed calls for additional reforms, including a proposed disability allowance for all persons with disabilities and stronger implementation of PhilHealth benefits to help reduce out-of-pocket expenses for therapy, assistive devices, medications, consultations, and diagnostics.

Hontiveros emphasized the Filipino value of “kapwa tao,” saying persons with autism and their families must be treated as part of a shared community that deserves care, dignity, and protection.

She then urged supporters not to lose momentum, saying that while the Senate approval is a milestone, further work remains to ensure full legislative approval and effective implementation of autism-related reforms nationwide.