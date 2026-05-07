SHFC earns third straight ‘unmodified’ audit rating

In its report, the commission stated that the auditor expressed the top-tier opinion for the fiscal years ending 31 December 2024 and 2025.

SHFC president Federico Laxa credited the “three-peat” recognition to strengthened financial stewardship within the agency, which manages housing loans for the nation’s underprivileged sectors.

“This recognition reflects SHFC’s unwavering commitment to integrity, transparency and responsible governance,” Laxa said.

“We remain dedicated to ensuring that every peso entrusted to us is managed properly and translated into meaningful housing opportunities,” he added.