SHFC earns third straight ‘unmodified’ audit rating

The Social Housing Finance Corp. (SHFC) has earned its third consecutive “unmodified opinion” from the Commission on Audit, the highest rating given by the state auditor to government agencies.
The 2025 financial rating was announced alongside a P47 million housing assistance grant awarded to a community in Valenzuela City. The audit result confirms that the corporation’s financial statements are presented fairly and comply with government standards for transparency and accountability.
In its report, the commission stated that the auditor expressed the top-tier opinion for the fiscal years ending 31 December 2024 and 2025.
SHFC president Federico Laxa credited the “three-peat” recognition to strengthened financial stewardship within the agency, which manages housing loans for the nation’s underprivileged sectors.
“This recognition reflects SHFC’s unwavering commitment to integrity, transparency and responsible governance,” Laxa said.
“We remain dedicated to ensuring that every peso entrusted to us is managed properly and translated into meaningful housing opportunities,” he added.
The audit milestone coincided with the turnover of checks to the Archangel Sword II Homeowners’ Association Inc. in Barangay Lawang Bato. The 256 member-beneficiaries will use the funds to purchase land they have occupied for nearly two decades.