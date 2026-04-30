SHFC delivers 4PH homes to Manila estero families after years of waiting

It is designed to serve more than 170 families previously residing along Estero de San Miguel in Quiapo, San Sebastian, and P. Casal.

The first 35 housing units were officially handed over in a ceremony led by SHFC President and CEO Federico Laxa, together with other SHFC officials and partners, including representatives from Urban Poor Associates and the local barangay. The event featured a ribbon-cutting and house blessing, marking the beneficiaries’ formal relocation.

The project highlights SHFC’s push to accelerate socialized housing and provide affordable, secure, and dignified homes for Filipino families, in line with the national housing agenda. Officials reaffirmed continued support beyond housing turnover, while community leaders and residents expressed gratitude and unity as they begin life in their new homes.