Over 450 families gain land ownership via SHFC program

In Bacolod City, the LK Yuman Phases I and II Homeowners’ Association in Barangay Cabug received over PHP 19 million, benefiting more than 200 families.

In Zamboanga City, the Maria Navarro HOAI in Barangay Recodo was granted over PHP 16 million for its 115 members, while in Cordon, Isabela, the Amianan CMP HOAI, with more than 130 families, secured more than PHP 20 million for land acquisition.

These efforts are part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, led by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development.

Officials said the program continues to expand access to housing support nationwide, helping more Filipinos move closer to owning land through initiatives like the ECMP.

Beneficiaries welcomed the assistance, saying it brings them closer to secure homeownership. Since its launch last July, SHFC has approved 45 ECMP projects, benefiting over 7,700 families.