Beyond a whiff, ascent

In the realm of fragrance, dupes (or scents inspired by signature brands) are very often met with a sniff, but for a startup company begun by a very determined entrepreneur, it can very well take up the most space in anyone’s console.
Joshua Frost, better known as Josh Frost, founder of Singapore’s BestPerfume.Store, was recently in Manila to announce his company’s expansion into the Philippines. He believes Filipinos appreciate “true quality,” and attests that BestPerfume fragrances can withstand the heat and humidity in the tropics far better than other brands.
“What makes us unique is being able to position ourselves as actually the most affordable in the world for concentration and original sources…,” he said, emphasizing his brand’s quick rise to prominence in the ever-popular fragrance market.
“I know the people will appreciate the original sources and performance improvements with a trusted brand,” he added.
Josh, who confessed he “likes to mix things,” can boast of over 300 scent profiles and 3,200 5-star reviews since his company’s launch in 2022. He assures of “high-performance fragrance concentrations, local on-ground operational support and 100 percent lifetime guarantee and satisfaction.”
What does this mean for consumers? It means, Josh says, that if you don’t like a fragrance they made, you can come to them and they will do something about it. The company promises responsive support, for another, which this writer was able to put to a test by ordering a product online. The transaction being made online, there was a glitch that required an inquiry through the link provided in the site. The response, indeed, came quick, and the whole problem was sorted out within 24 hours.
“Being 100-percent owned allows me to always put the customers first,” he said after sharing his own story, or what a Singapore news outlet described as “unconventional career path.”
From bubble tea mixing to bartending for 10 years, to teaching, to being unemployed, Frost later undertook consultancy work and eventually “felt compelled to prove that business could be run with integrity and real effort,” said the article.
For Josh, real effort meant sacrificing comfort many times in order to start and propel his business, including “sleeping on the floor of a factory for 10 months straight,” he related. His grit and persistence led to BestPerfume’s quick rise to success, led by a man who has done it all and can do all, if need be.
Of course, the real test is in the formulation itself. Josh assures that “each BestPerfume.Store 100-ml perfume bottle contains a 50 percent concentrate formulation, far higher than typical industry standards of 4 to 15 percent. This assures that fragrances remain noticeable on skin for longer periods, supporting both longevity and projection without the need for frequent reapplication.”
A manufacturing warehouse has been set up in the Philippines, so that every stage of the business, from production to final delivery, is closely monitored and held to the highest standards of quality. “We heavily invested into legislation, compliance, local production and fulfilment to bring faster deliveries, safety and support here, too,” Josh added.
As for the ingredients, Josh sources from “the same elite manufacturers used by brands like Dior and Chanel, including Firmenich, Givaudan and IFF.”
“Ever since I was a kid, I would ask myself what is a perfume that is affordable that I won’t feel bad for using it. We have super expensive perfumes that you only use on special occasions then you end up not using it,” Josh shares.
With BestPerfume.Store, he has created a niche between luxury and mass market fragrances, but his commitment to quality, from ingredients to production to service, ensures the brand he has built from the ground up will last a long, long time.