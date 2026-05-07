Beyond a whiff, ascent

“Being 100-percent owned allows me to always put the customers first,” he said after sharing his own story, or what a Singapore news outlet described as “unconventional career path.”

From bubble tea mixing to bartending for 10 years, to teaching, to being unemployed, Frost later undertook consultancy work and eventually “felt compelled to prove that business could be run with integrity and real effort,” said the article.

For Josh, real effort meant sacrificing comfort many times in order to start and propel his business, including “sleeping on the floor of a factory for 10 months straight,” he related. His grit and persistence led to BestPerfume’s quick rise to success, led by a man who has done it all and can do all, if need be.

Of course, the real test is in the formulation itself. Josh assures that “each BestPerfume.Store 100-ml perfume bottle contains a 50 percent concentrate formulation, far higher than typical industry standards of 4 to 15 percent. This assures that fragrances remain noticeable on skin for longer periods, supporting both longevity and projection without the need for frequent reapplication.”

A manufacturing warehouse has been set up in the Philippines, so that every stage of the business, from production to final delivery, is closely monitored and held to the highest standards of quality. “We heavily invested into legislation, compliance, local production and fulfilment to bring faster deliveries, safety and support here, too,” Josh added.

As for the ingredients, Josh sources from “the same elite manufacturers used by brands like Dior and Chanel, including Firmenich, Givaudan and IFF.”

“Ever since I was a kid, I would ask myself what is a perfume that is affordable that I won’t feel bad for using it. We have super expensive perfumes that you only use on special occasions then you end up not using it,” Josh shares.

With BestPerfume.Store, he has created a niche between luxury and mass market fragrances, but his commitment to quality, from ingredients to production to service, ensures the brand he has built from the ground up will last a long, long time.