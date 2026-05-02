Terrafirma runs over Macau

The Dyip tightened the defensive screw and limited the undermanned Black Knights to just seven points in the fourth quarter to take control of the game that was tight in the first three frames.

Jerrick Ahanmisi bounced back from a quiet outing in the previous game as he dropped 29 points on 12-of-19 shooting while dishing out eight assists in Terrafirma’s fourth win in 10 starts.

“I just wanted to play better game than I did the last time and I’m always very critical on myself. The last game I wasn’t up to my standards so I had to make bawi,” said Ahanmisi, who only had 13 points in a 10-point loss to NLEX.

Mubashar Ali had a double-double of 24 markers and 16 boards and five assists for the Dyip while Geo Chiu and JM Bravo added 12 points each.

Protecting a slim 78-77 lead heading into the payoff period, Terrafirma used a starting 8-0 run to grip the wheel for good.