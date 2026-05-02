Terrafirma runs over Macau

Games today:
(Smart Araneta Coliseum)
5:15 p.m. — Meralco vs Blackwater
7:30 p.m. — Rain or Shine vs Ginebra
Terrafirma extended a lifeline to its quarterfinals bid after halting a six-game slide with a 102-84 win over eliminated guest team Macau in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.
The Dyip tightened the defensive screw and limited the undermanned Black Knights to just seven points in the fourth quarter to take control of the game that was tight in the first three frames.
Jerrick Ahanmisi bounced back from a quiet outing in the previous game as he dropped 29 points on 12-of-19 shooting while dishing out eight assists in Terrafirma’s fourth win in 10 starts.
“I just wanted to play better game than I did the last time and I’m always very critical on myself. The last game I wasn’t up to my standards so I had to make bawi,” said Ahanmisi, who only had 13 points in a 10-point loss to NLEX.
Mubashar Ali had a double-double of 24 markers and 16 boards and five assists for the Dyip while Geo Chiu and JM Bravo added 12 points each.
Protecting a slim 78-77 lead heading into the payoff period, Terrafirma used a starting 8-0 run to grip the wheel for good.
Ramon Cao scored 27 points and Tony Mitchell got 22 markers and 12 rebounds for Macau, which played with only nine available players.
Meanwhile, Meralco guns to formalize its entry to the quarterfinal in a clash with also-ran Blackwater today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Game time is at 5:15 p.m., followed by an all-important Rain or Shine and Ginebra clash at 7:30 p.m. to book a quarterfinals twice-to-beat advantage.
The Bolts downed the Kings, 112-91, last Friday to improve to 6-3 card.
Sporting a 2-8 mark, the Bossing are just looking to play spoiler and collect as many wins as they can before closing another disappointing run.
The Elasto Painters are tied with their previous game tormentor NLEX with 8-2 slates while Ginebra sits in third holding a 7-3 mark.