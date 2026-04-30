Ginebra faces ‘killer stretch’

Sitting within striking distance of the leaders, the Kings have positioned themselves inside the top four as the elimination round nears its conclusion.

But staying in that spot can be quite a challenge as Ginebra begins a grind-out final three-game stretch against strong title contenders.

And it starts with an acid test against a skidding but very dangerous Meralco side today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Kings hunt for win No. 8 and a share of the lead with NLEX and Rain or Shine in the 7:30 p.m. main game.

So far, Ginebra has been playing with discipline and consistency to climb in solo third spot with a 7-2 win-loss record, just a game behind Road Warriors and the Elasto Painters, who are tied with 8-2 slates at the pole.

“It’s a game of habits and if you don’t have the proper habits against quality teams like Meralco, Rain or Shine and Talk ‘N Text, you’re not going to be very successful. So, we’ve tried hard to keep our habits up,” Ginebra coach Tim Cone said.