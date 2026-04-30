Ginebra faces ‘killer stretch’

Games today:
(Smart Araneta Coliseum)
5:15 p.m. — TNT vs Phoenix
7:30 p.m. — Ginebra vs Meralco
Red-hot Barangay Ginebra is on a scorching five-game roll to stay in the thick of the battle for the quarterfinals twice-to-beat advantage in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup.
Sitting within striking distance of the leaders, the Kings have positioned themselves inside the top four as the elimination round nears its conclusion.
But staying in that spot can be quite a challenge as Ginebra begins a grind-out final three-game stretch against strong title contenders.
And it starts with an acid test against a skidding but very dangerous Meralco side today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
The Kings hunt for win No. 8 and a share of the lead with NLEX and Rain or Shine in the 7:30 p.m. main game.
So far, Ginebra has been playing with discipline and consistency to climb in solo third spot with a 7-2 win-loss record, just a game behind Road Warriors and the Elasto Painters, who are tied with 8-2 slates at the pole.
“It’s a game of habits and if you don’t have the proper habits against quality teams like Meralco, Rain or Shine and Talk ‘N Text, you’re not going to be very successful. So, we’ve tried hard to keep our habits up,” Ginebra coach Tim Cone said.
The Kings had a good four days of preparation for the “killer stretch” following a 119-107 win over also-ran Titan Ultra last Sunday that formalized their entry to the playoffs.
“We’re going to try to gear ourselves up for our last three games. Those are the ones that are going to decide whether we make the Top Four or not. And that’s what we’re gunning for,” added the 25-time champion mentor.
However, what makes Ginebra’s campaign even more difficult is the fact that it will be trying to sustain its run without veteran Japeth Aguilar.
The reliable big man is expected to be out for a game or two after a nasty fall due to a collision with Blackwater import Rob Upshaw in the Kings’ 115-107 win a week ago. Aguilar was hospitalized but was negative of any major lung trauma or rib fracture.
“He’s doubtful for this coming weekend but I wouldn’t rule him out altogether but I think he’s doubtful for this weekend. (For) these coming games when we play on Friday and Sunday (against Rain or Shine),” Cone said.
Troy Rosario, who had a double-double last game, will continue to fill in the shoes left by Aguilar and help resident import Justin Brownlee, RJ Abarrientos, Scottie Thompson and Stephen Holt keep Ginebra’s winning streak going.
The Bolts, on the other hand, want to halt their back-to-back losses and improve their 5-3 record to inch closer to a quarters entry.
Meralco suffered a 92-103 loss to San Miguel Beer last Wednesday.
Mark Escarlote
Reinforcement Marvin Jones, Chris Newsome and CJ Cansino must find a way to convert their efforts into wins to keep their hopes of advancing into the next round alive.
Meanwhile, defending champion TNT shoots for a quarters seat against Phoenix in the 5:15 p.m. curtain-raiser.
The Tropang 5G are coming off a mighty rebound win over the eliminated guest team Macau, 119-112, last week for a 6-3 card in solo fourth spot.
Bouncing back from a 103-130 drubbing at the hands of Converge last Sunday is on the minds of the Fuel Masters to hike their current 5-4 mark.