PNP aids gov’t rice price control

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has expressed full readiness to assist the Department of Agriculture (DA) in enforcing the government’s planned rice price cap aimed at stabilizing rice prices in public markets nationwide.
PNP chief, P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., said the police force is prepared to support strict market monitoring in line with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to keep rice prices stable and protect consumers from inflation.
“We are ready to extend all the necessary assistance in ensuring that rules and regulations under this plan are properly observed, similar to what our personnel are doing when it comes to other essential goods and basic commodities,” Nartatez said.
The DA earlier announced plans to tap the PNP and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) for intensified market surveillance, pending the issuance of an Executive Order that will formalize the price ceiling for imported rice.
Nartatez ordered the strategic deployment of police personnel in public markets and grocery stores nationwide to ensure compliance with government-set price levels.
“I have directed local police units to ensure the strategic deployment of personnel in markets and groceries to check rice prices being imposed by retailers. Our personnel will also work closely with local chief executives regarding this matter,” he added.
He said the PNP has coordinated with local government units to ensure a smooth implementation of inspections and monitoring efforts.
The PNP chief emphasized that the police will serve as a support mechanism for the DA and DTI, with the primary goal of protecting the purchasing power of Filipino consumers.
He also encouraged the public to report violators of the price cap order.
Nartatez warned that retailers who fail to comply with the government mandate will face appropriate sanctions, urging cooperation and vigilance during the enforcement period.