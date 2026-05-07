SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

PNP aids gov’t rice price control

‘We are ready to extend all the necessary assistance in ensuring that rules and regulations under this plan are properly observed, similar to what our personnel are doing when it comes to other essential goods and basic commodities.’
A vendor displays various local and imported rice varieties at a stall in Central Market, Manila, on Thursday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. to implement urgent measures to bring down rice prices and protect consumers from market manipulation.
A vendor displays various local and imported rice varieties at a stall in Central Market, Manila, on Thursday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. to implement urgent measures to bring down rice prices and protect consumers from market manipulation.Photograph by Toto Lozano for DAILY TRIBUNE
Published on

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has expressed full readiness to assist the Department of Agriculture (DA) in enforcing the government’s planned rice price cap aimed at stabilizing rice prices in public markets nationwide.

PNP chief, P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., said the police force is prepared to support strict market monitoring in line with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to keep rice prices stable and protect consumers from inflation.

A vendor displays various local and imported rice varieties at a stall in Central Market, Manila, on Thursday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. to implement urgent measures to bring down rice prices and protect consumers from market manipulation.
PNP ready to enforce rice price cap nationwide

“We are ready to extend all the necessary assistance in ensuring that rules and regulations under this plan are properly observed, similar to what our personnel are doing when it comes to other essential goods and basic commodities,” Nartatez said.

The DA earlier announced plans to tap the PNP and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) for intensified market surveillance, pending the issuance of an Executive Order that will formalize the price ceiling for imported rice.

Nartatez ordered the strategic deployment of police personnel in public markets and grocery stores nationwide to ensure compliance with government-set price levels.

“I have directed local police units to ensure the strategic deployment of personnel in markets and groceries to check rice prices being imposed by retailers. Our personnel will also work closely with local chief executives regarding this matter,” he added.

A vendor displays various local and imported rice varieties at a stall in Central Market, Manila, on Thursday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. to implement urgent measures to bring down rice prices and protect consumers from market manipulation.
DA moves to manage P20 rice demand

He said the PNP has coordinated with local government units to ensure a smooth implementation of inspections and monitoring efforts.

The PNP chief emphasized that the police will serve as a support mechanism for the DA and DTI, with the primary goal of protecting the purchasing power of Filipino consumers.

He also encouraged the public to report violators of the price cap order.

Nartatez warned that retailers who fail to comply with the government mandate will face appropriate sanctions, urging cooperation and vigilance during the enforcement period.

rice price cap Philippines
PNP market monitoring rice prices
DA DTI inflation control rice Philippines
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph