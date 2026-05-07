PNP aids gov’t rice price control

“We are ready to extend all the necessary assistance in ensuring that rules and regulations under this plan are properly observed, similar to what our personnel are doing when it comes to other essential goods and basic commodities,” Nartatez said.

The DA earlier announced plans to tap the PNP and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) for intensified market surveillance, pending the issuance of an Executive Order that will formalize the price ceiling for imported rice.

Nartatez ordered the strategic deployment of police personnel in public markets and grocery stores nationwide to ensure compliance with government-set price levels.

“I have directed local police units to ensure the strategic deployment of personnel in markets and groceries to check rice prices being imposed by retailers. Our personnel will also work closely with local chief executives regarding this matter,” he added.