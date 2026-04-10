DA moves to manage P20 rice demand

“We implemented online registration to ensure that the most vulnerable sectors benefit from the P20-per-kilo rice, especially during these challenging times,” said Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. “For those who can pay slightly more, Food Terminal Inc. provides affordable rice through the Rice-for-All initiative, which has helped stabilize supply.”

Authorities said the registration system is also meant to prevent misuse, following reports of individuals attempting to access subsidized rice using fake identification. The move is expected to ease congestion at distribution sites while ensuring that benefits reach intended recipients.

To further secure supply, the DA allowed limited rice imports earlier this year ahead of the harvest season. This comes as global pressures, including higher fuel and shipping costs linked to tensions in the Middle East, continue to affect food logistics and prices.