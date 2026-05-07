PNP ready to enforce rice price cap nationwide

The PNP chief ordered the strategic deployment of officers to public markets and grocery stores across the country to verify that retailers are adhering to the official rates set by the government.

The DA is currently awaiting an Executive Order to formally trigger the price ceiling for imported rice.

“I have directed the local police to ensure the strategic deployment of their personnel in markets and groceries to check the prices of rice being imposed by retailers. Our personnel will also work closely with local chief executives regarding this matter,” Nartatez added.

In preparation for the enforcement, the PNP coordinated with local government units to ensure a seamless inspection process.

Nartatez emphasized that the police will act as a support mechanism for the DA and DTI, stressing that the primary goal is to protect the purchasing power of Filipino families.

“I also encourage the public to report to authorities if there are vendors who will not follow the order of the DA regarding the price cap,” the PNP chief said.

Nartatez warned that retailers who ignore the mandate will face accountability. He also urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities during the monitoring phase.