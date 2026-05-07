Philta raves about Eala’s victory

“What’s important is that she won a difficult match against a player who is very good on clay. She found a way to overcome adversity, and that’s a big step,” Mendoza said.

“She enters the next round with confidence after digging herself out of trouble in that opening match.”

Eala will face No. 31 Wang Xinyu of China on Friday at 4 p.m. (Manila time).

Should Eala overcome the Chinese standout, a potential showdown with world No. 2 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan could await in the Round of 32.

Eala said she believes she has matured significantly compared to her debut appearance in the tournament last year, although she remains cautious given the unpredictability of the sport.

“I’m physically and mentally a much better player than I was last year. My team and I have been working hard, and hopefully the things we’ve worked on continue to show in my game,” Eala said.

“Everybody is really good at this level, and anything can happen. That’s the beautiful thing about tennis, but it also keeps you on your toes because every match is different.”