Eala savors Austrian debut

Eala, who is ranked No. 46 in the world, is battling home bet and No. 89 Julia Grabher in the Round of 32 at press time at the Design Center Linz.

“This tournament has a really long history, so I’m super excited to be here. It’s obviously a great tournament, a 500-level event on clay,” Eala said.

“I think this will be my first 500 on clay, which says a lot about my improvement from last year. I just have to take it in stride, and I’m excited.”

The Rafael Nadal Academy alumna said she was in awe of the stadium and couldn’t wait to play in it for the first time in her career.

“They’re a little bit different from a normal clay court because they’re built quickly and meant to be taken out fast too. But it’s nothing major,” Eala said.

“It’s a very beautiful court and a very beautiful stadium. I’m excited to play.”

Eala is facing a bumpy road ahead before clinching her first WTA 500 title. If she beats Grabher, waiting for her in the Last 16 is 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia.