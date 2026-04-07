Eala savors Austrian debut

Alex Eala is savoring her first Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 500 clay tournament in the Upper Austria Ladies Linz.
In an interview with journalist and Philippine Lawn Tennis Association board member Dyan Castillejo, the 20-year-old Eala said her debut in a 500-level tournament on a clay court shows how far she has improved as she receives more main draw slots compared to her prior years.
Eala, who is ranked No. 46 in the world, is battling home bet and No. 89 Julia Grabher in the Round of 32 at press time at the Design Center Linz.
“This tournament has a really long history, so I’m super excited to be here. It’s obviously a great tournament, a 500-level event on clay,” Eala said.
“I think this will be my first 500 on clay, which says a lot about my improvement from last year. I just have to take it in stride, and I’m excited.”
The Rafael Nadal Academy alumna said she was in awe of the stadium and couldn’t wait to play in it for the first time in her career.
“They’re a little bit different from a normal clay court because they’re built quickly and meant to be taken out fast too. But it’s nothing major,” Eala said.
“It’s a very beautiful court and a very beautiful stadium. I’m excited to play.”
Eala is facing a bumpy road ahead before clinching her first WTA 500 title. If she beats Grabher, waiting for her in the Last 16 is 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia.
On paper, Eala has the advantage over the No. 23 Ostapenko after beating her twice last year in the Miami Open in Florida and the Eastbourne Open in the United Kingdom.
Either Ann Li of the United States or Katie Boulter of Great Britain await the Filipina ace if she reaches the quarterfinal with No. 1 seed and top 10 player Mirra Andreeva of Russia probably facing Eala in the semifinal.
No. 13 and Russian player Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia will be Eala’s final opponent if she does go all the way.