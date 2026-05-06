Eala posts strong Italian Open debut

Alex Eala won her first ever match in the Italian Open after posting a hard-fought 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 victory over world No. 45 Magdalena Frech of Poland in the Round of 128 at the Foro Italico in Rome on Wednesday.

Eala, 20, needed two hours and seven minutes to beat Frech and advance to the Last 64 of this prestigious Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 event.

The Rafael Nadal Academy alumna started the first set strong as she bageled the older, more seasoned Frech for a 1-0 lead.

Frech had a 5-2 advantage when Eala held her serve to extend the second set. But the 28-year-old Polish held her serve as well to tie the match at 1-1.