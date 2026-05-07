Peso plummets, inflation surges to 7.2% amid impeachment talk

Their goal: To stop her from running in the 2028 presidential race which surveys show she is destined to win — no sweat.

Expectedly, the zarzuela that best describes the mini-trial conducted by the House Committee on Justice concluded with the approval of the committee report and the articles of impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte. But a schism developed after 15 legislators were reported to have withdrawn their support for the documents.

The committee report will be taken up in the plenary session scheduled on 11 May. The environment in the House of Representatives, however, has changed dramatically with former Speaker Martin Romualdez no longer calling the shots but distancing himself from his cousin, President Bongbong Marcos.

Moreover, Malacañang’s hand in the effort to have 106 lawmakers vote to approve the report is perceptibly obvious with Majority Floor Leader Sandro Marcos wooing members supposedly with the promise of more infrastructure projects.

“There are covert and overt operations going on,” my mole in Congress told me. “May gapangan na nangyayari (There are sneaky operations going on),” she texted.