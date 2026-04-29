Modern ‘maletas’ — The 2026 unprogrammed funds

A retired state auditor asked if it would be wise for the Supreme Court (SC) to issue a preempting alarm against such machination.

In the Philippine legal system, whether it is wise or even permissible for the SC to issue a pre-emptive warning against political machinations, such as the use of funds for impeachment, is a matter of intense constitutional debate.

As of late April 2026, the SC is walking a fine line between respecting Congress’s sole power to impeach and its duty to prevent grave abuse of discretion.

1. The Power of Judicial Review vs “Sole Power” to Impeach

Under the Constitution, the House of Representatives has the “exclusive power to initiate,” and the Senate has the “sole power to try” impeachment cases.

Historically, the SC has been hesitant to interfere in the merits of an impeachment. However, recent rulings have clarified its role.