Impeachment mania rolls on

Current State of Relation

While the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has repeatedly offered a platform for “humility and dialogue” to prevent the “elimination” of political opponents, no formal meeting has occurred. The relationship has instead shifted toward open hostility.

“Point of no return:” Vice President Duterte has publicly stated that her relationship with the President has reached a “point of no return” and that she would “never again” team up with him.

2. Severe Rhetoric: In recent press conferences, the Vice President has described the administration as “incompetent,” alleging that she was deceived into running in 2022, and she has made extreme symbolic threats involving the late President Marcos’s remains.

3. Impeachment Trial: The House of Representatives is hearing an impeachment complaint against the Vice President, with the latest hearing on 22 April but she has been a consistent “no show.”

Has the “impeachment mania wagon against Inday Sara” reached the point of unstoppability?

The “impeachment mania wagon” against the Vice President is currently moving through the House Committee on Justice and appears to be nearing a critical turning point as of April. While the process is advancing rapidly, it faces potential “brakes” from both legal challenges and political shifts.

Current Status: Moving Toward a Vote

The House Committee on Justice is currently wrapping up its investigation and is expected to reach a significant milestone by the end of the month.

Probable Cause Vote: The committee is aiming to vote on the determination of probable cause on 29 April.

2. Final Hearing Phase: Recent hearings, including the one on 22 April, focused on allegations of the unexplained wealth of the Vice President.

3. Resource Persons: High-profile figures like former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV and Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla have appeared before the panel to provide testimony and evidence.

Potential “Brakes” on the Process

The impeachment is not yet unstoppable, as several factors could still halt or delay it.

What if the “impeachment mania wagon” would be loaded with the “incentive maletas?”

While there are current allegations regarding the misuse of the 2026 National Budget, the specific “pattern” used during the Corona impeachment-–the Disbursement Acceleration Program (DAP)---has been largely neutralized by legal safeguards, though newer forms of discretionary spending have emerged as points of contention.

The Legal Death of DAP

The Supreme Court declared key parts of the DAP unconstitutional in 2014, specifically the cross-border transfer of funds and the use of “savings” before the end of a fiscal year.

a) Irregularity: Under the Aquino Administration, 19 senators received between P30 million to P100 million each in DAP funds roughly six months after the Corona conviction.

b) Safeguards: Current budget laws and the SC’s standing rulings make a literal “re-run” of the DAP illegal. Any similar fund realignments today would face an immediate challenge in the Supreme Court.