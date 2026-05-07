Perfect pick

The vast majority of the boxing guys I polled last week was right on the money.

Naoya Inoue lived up to his billing as the betting favorite when he beat compatriot Junto Nakatani on a unanimous decision last 2 May at the Tokyo Dome.

Of the dozen I asked for predictions, there was one fellow who issued the perfect forecast: Kei Madeira.

The lovable Japanese fired me a text message. He didn’t just pick the winner. He was even bold enough to say that the fight will go the distance of 12 rounds.