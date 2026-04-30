Who’s your pick: Inoue or Nakatani?

The biggest fight in Japanese history takes place this Saturday at the Tokyo Dome.
Thinking of flying there to be at ringside?
Better think again. Tickets are hard to come by given that the event is a sellout. As soon as tickets became available, they vanished in thin air.
The risk of being scammed is high because of the magnitude of the fight. And if you’re really willing to pay, you are expected to pay a premium for those scalped tickets.
I am not surprised that the fight is generating too much buzz.
Naoya Inoue is one of the leading pound-for-pound stars Junto Nakatani is likewise a pound-for-pound entrant and is a rising star.
They have a combined record of 57-0 with 47 knockouts with an 82 percent knockout percentage.
Local boxing personalities are also on standby for this fight and I asked quite a few guys to share their thoughts on this premium pairing and below are their opinions.
Pedro Taduran, IBF champion:
Terrific matchup but for me it’s Inoue by unanimous decision.
Melvin Jerusalem, WBC champion:
They are both very good but Inoue gets my vote because of his power, speed and ring intelligence. He wins provided that he doesn’t get overconfident and careless.
Roel Velasco, Olympic bronze medalist:
Inoue is my pick. Fight will go 10 rounds and Inoue by knockout. Inoue has studied Nakatani’s style.
Anthony Arieta, matchmaker:
I am picking Inoue via a 8-10th round stoppage. I feel like the speed difference will pay a big factor and Inoue will just systematically outclass Nakatani.
Edito Villamor, trainer:
Inoue because of his excellent power and skills.
Pat Gaspi, national amateur boxing team head coach:
Inoue has the slight edge in terms of speed, power and ring IQ although you can’t deny Nakatani’s ability and he has height advantage and is good in timing and doesn’t waste punches. He also doesn’t get rattled even if his opponent throws a volume of punches. He keeps composure and is always prepared and has power. But based on what Inoue has shown and his experience, Inoue is the clear favorite.
Inoue’s win over Nonito Donaire made a lasting impact on me that’s why I admire him so much.
Kei Nidaira, training assistant:
I think it’s Inoue by decision.
Carl Peñalosa, trainer:
Inoue by late round knockout. Inoue is too experienced, composed and explosive for Nakatani.
Nonoy Neri, trainer:
I am going for Naoya Inoue because of his speed and power. But Nakatani has edge in height but Inoue’s good. Unanimous decision for Inoue.
Charly Suarez, world No. 1 ranked super-featherweight:
I am going for Inoue because of his experience and the quality of the fighters he has fought. This is still Inoue’s prime and he improves every fight. And thirdly, he is superior on top of the ring and is intelligent. He refuses to lose, has a strong body and even if he goes down, he recovers fast. His fighting spirit is also something else. His stamina is great and he remains strong even if the fight lasts long.
Michael Domingo, trainer:
I go for Inoue by KO win. He has speed and power and makes adjustments well in the ring.
Gerry Peñalosa, two-division world champion:
That’s a great fight and it’s a 50-50. If Inoue is not 100 percent, he can lose.
Summary:
Nobody picked Nakatani. The closest to a Nakatani win came from Gerry Peñalosa, who declined to pick a winner.