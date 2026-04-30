Who’s your pick: Inoue or Nakatani?

Better think again. Tickets are hard to come by given that the event is a sellout. As soon as tickets became available, they vanished in thin air.

The risk of being scammed is high because of the magnitude of the fight. And if you’re really willing to pay, you are expected to pay a premium for those scalped tickets.

I am not surprised that the fight is generating too much buzz.

Naoya Inoue is one of the leading pound-for-pound stars Junto Nakatani is likewise a pound-for-pound entrant and is a rising star.

They have a combined record of 57-0 with 47 knockouts with an 82 percent knockout percentage.

Local boxing personalities are also on standby for this fight and I asked quite a few guys to share their thoughts on this premium pairing and below are their opinions.