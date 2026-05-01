Nakatani shoots for undisputed title

TOKYO, Japan (AFP) — Japan’s Junto Nakatani said he won’t be intimidated when he faces fellow unbeaten countryman Naoya “Monster” Inoue on Saturday in front of 55,000 fans at a sold-out Tokyo Dome.

Nakatani is aiming to dethrone undisputed super bantamweight world champion Inoue and take his place as the new king of Japanese boxing.

Both fighters have 32-0 records and the bout has generated huge interest at home and overseas.

Nakatani told reporters after Friday’s weigh-in that he was “in perfect shape” and determined to grab his shot at the big time.

“I want to use everything that I’ve learned along the way in the ring,” said the 28-year-old, who is five years younger and eight centimeters (three inches) taller than his opponent.

“I want to tell my story and get the win.”

Both fighters made weight for the fight, with Inoue on the limit at 122 pounds (55.3kg) and Nakatani at 121 pounds.

The weigh-in took place in front of over 1,000 fans at a venue next door to the Tokyo Dome.

“You can feel the energy more when you’re standing on the stage in front of all those fans,” said Nakatani, who has 24 knockouts.