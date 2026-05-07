PBBM opens BIMP-EAGA Summit

“Your presence today reaffirms our shared commitment to cooperation, partnership, and inclusive growth,” Marcos told the leaders. He emphasized that the group’s “Vision 2035” serves as a promise that regional development will be felt in the daily lives of citizens.

Established in 1994, BIMP-EAGA focuses on five pillars — connectivity, agribusiness, tourism, environment, and sociocultural education. Marcos cited that current milestone projects are already creating livelihoods and expanding opportunities across the sub-region’s growth areas.

On the sidelines of the summit, Marcos also held a bilateral meeting with the newly appointed Vietnamese Prime Minister Lê Minh Hung.

The President congratulated Hung on his new role and welcomed him to his first summit.