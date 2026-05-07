Marcos Jr. presides over BIMP-EAGA meet at ASEAN Summit

He said the vision is not merely a roadmap for economic integration, but a promise to the ASEAN people that development will be meaningful, sustainable, and felt in their daily lives.

“Today's discussions highlight key milestone programs and projects that are already making a big difference in our communities, creating livelihoods, strengthening connectivity, and expanding opportunities, especially in the sub-region's growth areas,” the Philippine president stated.

He said the successes remind ASEAN member states that regional cooperation delivers the greatest value when it uplifts local communities.

“Let this summit renew our resolve to translate vision into action and plans into lasting impact. Together, let us continue building a more connected, resilient, and prosperous BIMP-EAGA for present and future generations,” he said.

BIMP-EAGA is a cooperation initiative established in 1994 to accelerate economic development in remote, less-developed areas of the four Southeast Asian nations.

It focuses on five pillars—connectivity, agribusiness, tourism, environment, and sociocultural/education—to improve trade and infrastructure.