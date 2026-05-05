Regional leaders gather for key talks

MACTAN, Cebu — The most pressing issues, including regional security, energy and food concerns, the safety of ASEAN nationals, and economic cooperation, are expected to be discussed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the 10-member state leaders during the 48th ASEAN Summit and Related Summit here.
In a press conference at the International Media Center on Tuesday, ASEAN 2026 National Organizing Council Director General for Operations Hellen de la Vega said President Marcos will meet with the leaders of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam during the biannual ASEAN summit.
De la Vega said the Senior Officials and Ministerial Preparatory Meetings will take place simultaneously from 6 to 7 May at the Dusit Thani Mactan and Shangri-La Mactan.
She said the leaders of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines will attend the Special BIMP-EAGA Summit on the afternoon of 7 May at Shangri-La Mactan, which will follow the meetings.
The 48th ASEAN Summit will officially open on 8 May with an inaugural ceremony at the newly constructed Mactan Expo located within Mactan Newtown in Lapu-Lapu City.
The leaders will hold their meetings and working lunch there before proceeding to Shangri-La Mactan for the Retreat Session.
President Marcos is scheduled to hold a press conference at the IMC at 4 p.m., while a gala dinner hosted by the President and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos will cap the summit.
Meanwhile, De la Vega highlighted the role of the media in covering the summit, particularly amid the evolving geopolitical challenges.
“During this time of uncertainty, we recognize the significant role of the media as our partner during our Chairship of ASEAN 2026,” she said.
The DAILY TRIBUNE is one of the Philippine media outfits accredited to cover the momentous occasion.