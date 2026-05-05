Regional leaders gather for key talks

The leaders will hold their meetings and working lunch there before proceeding to Shangri-La Mactan for the Retreat Session.

President Marcos is scheduled to hold a press conference at the IMC at 4 p.m., while a gala dinner hosted by the President and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos will cap the summit.

Meanwhile, De la Vega highlighted the role of the media in covering the summit, particularly amid the evolving geopolitical challenges.

“During this time of uncertainty, we recognize the significant role of the media as our partner during our Chairship of ASEAN 2026,” she said.

The DAILY TRIBUNE is one of the Philippine media outfits accredited to cover the momentous occasion.