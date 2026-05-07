Pasco, Laña reach quarters

John Carlo Pasco and John Robert Laña registered contrasting wins Wednesday to reach the boys’ U18 quarterfinals in the Philta Age Group Championships at the San Carlos Tennis Center in Negros Occidental.

Pasco defeated Andrew Sala, 6-1, 7-6 (3), to advance against Karl Coniendo.

Laña, on the other hand, downed Dave Sedillo, 6-1, 6-2, to advance against JC James Noval Toñacao, who drew a first-round bye along with Coniendo, Vincent John Nadal and Jed Bryan dela Cruz.