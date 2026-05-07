Pasco, Laña reach quarters

John Carlo Pasco and John Robert Laña registered contrasting wins Wednesday to reach the boys’ U18 quarterfinals in the Philta Age Group Championships at the San Carlos Tennis Center in Negros Occidental.
Pasco defeated Andrew Sala, 6-1, 7-6 (3), to advance against Karl Coniendo.
Laña, on the other hand, downed Dave Sedillo, 6-1, 6-2, to advance against JC James Noval Toñacao, who drew a first-round bye along with Coniendo, Vincent John Nadal and Jed Bryan dela Cruz.
Nadal will face Aike Juarez, who walked over Alwin Jhoules Bilagnatol, while Dela Cruz will meet Hazlie John Malicay, who also won by default over Jake Unahan.
Meanwhile, Andrian Rodriguez beat Seth Ramon Masicampo, 6-4, 6-0, to secure a quarterfinal slot in the boys’ U16 division of the Group 1 event supported by Tecnifibre.
Rodriguez will battle Max Bryan Ada, a 6-4, 6-2 winner over Rodcel Kent Largavista.
Also advancing were Matthew Morris, Alexandra Raphael Lamata, Xian Wynn Calagos, Rynel John Borgonia, David Ezra Sepulveda and Jhunreal Anthony Espinosa.
In the boys’ U14 division, Rothmuel Drig Escobar outlasted Ciaran Alipo-on, 6-7 (5), 6-3 (10-8), to set up a quarterfinal showdown with Clemente Barrera III, who scored a 6-1, 6-1 victory over John Paul Taratara.
Other winners were Marti Alexis Cladoza over Fortunato Panie, 7-6 (3), 6-3; Francisco de Juan III over Blaze Sotto, 6-3, 6-0; Tyronne Grey Cano over Ritche Solomon, 6-0, 6-2; Everett Pete Fernan Nierre over Zach Jacob Esmero, 6-1, 6-0; and James Andrio Estrella over Rheygn Georem Gargaceran, 6-0, 6-2.