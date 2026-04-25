SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
TENNIS

Alcantara clobbers Bona, makes semis

FRANCIS Casey Alcantara displays his form en route to posting a 6-0, 6-2 over John Kendrick Bona to reach the semifinals of the Philta Men’s Open at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center on Friday.
FRANCIS Casey Alcantara displays his form en route to posting a 6-0, 6-2 over John Kendrick Bona to reach the semifinals of the Philta Men’s Open at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center on Friday. Photograph courtesy of Philta
Published on

Francis Casey Alcantara eliminated sixth seed John Kendrick Bona, 6-0, 6-2, to reach the semifinal round of the Philta Men’s Open at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center on Friday.

The 15th-seed Alcantara, who ousted No. 3 John Benedict Aguilar in the Round of 16, will face Eric Jed Olivarez Jr. in the Last Four that is being held at press time.

FRANCIS Casey Alcantara displays his form en route to posting a 6-0, 6-2 over John Kendrick Bona to reach the semifinals of the Philta Men’s Open at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center on Friday.
Fernandez stuns Anasta, makes Philta Men’s Open QF

Olivarez, the No. 2 seed, triumphed over fifth seed and 2025 Gentry Open champion Arthur Craig “Iggy” Pantino, 6-3, 6-1.

Top seed Alberto “AJ” Lim Jr. and No. 8 Ronard Joven registered contrasting wins to advance in the first Grand Slam-level event supported by Tecnifibre and Philippine Sports Commission.

Lim, a four-time PCA Open champion, cruised past No. 7 Nilo Ledama, 6-0, 6-2.

FRANCIS Casey Alcantara displays his form en route to posting a 6-0, 6-2 over John Kendrick Bona to reach the semifinals of the Philta Men’s Open at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center on Friday.
Pantino catches fire, reaches Round of 16

Joven, on the other hand, survived No. 13 Lance Fernandez, 7-5, 5-7, 6-4.

In the doubles category, Vicente Elberto Anasta and Rolly John Saga shocked top seeds Alcantara and Joven, 6-3, 6-3, to reach the Final Four.

Anasta and Saga will meet Noel Damian and Pantino, who won over Evan Bacalso and Al-Zayeed Baid, 6-4, 6-2.

Second seeds Lim and Olivarez downed siblings Loucas and Lance Fernandez, 6-4, 6-2, to advance against Elvin Geluz and Raymund Goco, who outlasted Aguilar and Ledama, 4-6, 6-3, 12-10.

The singles champion will receive 1000 Philta ranking points and P350,000, while the doubles champion will get P80,000.

Rizal Memorial Tennis Center
Philta Men’s Open
Francis Casey Alcantara

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph