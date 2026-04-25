Alcantara clobbers Bona, makes semis

Joven, on the other hand, survived No. 13 Lance Fernandez, 7-5, 5-7, 6-4.

In the doubles category, Vicente Elberto Anasta and Rolly John Saga shocked top seeds Alcantara and Joven, 6-3, 6-3, to reach the Final Four.

Anasta and Saga will meet Noel Damian and Pantino, who won over Evan Bacalso and Al-Zayeed Baid, 6-4, 6-2.

Second seeds Lim and Olivarez downed siblings Loucas and Lance Fernandez, 6-4, 6-2, to advance against Elvin Geluz and Raymund Goco, who outlasted Aguilar and Ledama, 4-6, 6-3, 12-10.

The singles champion will receive 1000 Philta ranking points and P350,000, while the doubles champion will get P80,000.