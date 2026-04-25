Alcantara clobbers Bona, makes semis

Francis Casey Alcantara eliminated sixth seed John Kendrick Bona, 6-0, 6-2, to reach the semifinal round of the Philta Men’s Open at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center on Friday.
The 15th-seed Alcantara, who ousted No. 3 John Benedict Aguilar in the Round of 16, will face Eric Jed Olivarez Jr. in the Last Four that is being held at press time.
Olivarez, the No. 2 seed, triumphed over fifth seed and 2025 Gentry Open champion Arthur Craig “Iggy” Pantino, 6-3, 6-1.
Top seed Alberto “AJ” Lim Jr. and No. 8 Ronard Joven registered contrasting wins to advance in the first Grand Slam-level event supported by Tecnifibre and Philippine Sports Commission.
Lim, a four-time PCA Open champion, cruised past No. 7 Nilo Ledama, 6-0, 6-2.
Joven, on the other hand, survived No. 13 Lance Fernandez, 7-5, 5-7, 6-4.
In the doubles category, Vicente Elberto Anasta and Rolly John Saga shocked top seeds Alcantara and Joven, 6-3, 6-3, to reach the Final Four.
Anasta and Saga will meet Noel Damian and Pantino, who won over Evan Bacalso and Al-Zayeed Baid, 6-4, 6-2.
Second seeds Lim and Olivarez downed siblings Loucas and Lance Fernandez, 6-4, 6-2, to advance against Elvin Geluz and Raymund Goco, who outlasted Aguilar and Ledama, 4-6, 6-3, 12-10.
The singles champion will receive 1000 Philta ranking points and P350,000, while the doubles champion will get P80,000.