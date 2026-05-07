Over P56-M shabu intercepted at NAIA

Authorities arrested two Filipino women at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) last Wednesday after discovering more than 8 kilograms of suspected shabu concealed in their luggage.
The Philippine National Police (PNP) reported Thursday that the seizure occurred at Terminal 1 following the arrival of a commercial flight from Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The contraband has an estimated street value of P56.6 million.
Bureau of Customs X-ray personnel flagged two suitcases during a routine screening of the 4:41 a.m. flight. Upon manual inspection, agents found multiple foil packs hidden inside improvised carbon-paper pouches.
To further evade detection, the substances were mixed with coffee and brown powder.
A K-9 unit and subsequent field tests confirmed the presence of the illegal drugs, according to PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.