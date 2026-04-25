P6.9-M drug parcels intercepted

The estimated value of the seized substances reached nearly P6.9 million.

Initial findings showed that the parcels originated from various international locations and were misdeclared as common items such as food and toys. The intended consignees, who have yet to claim the shipments, are under investigation.

The illegal substances were detected during routine X-ray screening by personnel of the Bureau of Customs, followed by K-9 inspection and manual verification.

PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. emphasized the importance of sustained vigilance in securing the country’s entry points.

“We will not allow this kind of illegal contraband to slip through. Our personnel remain alert and ready to act to protect our communities,” he said.

“Through strong coordination with our partner agencies, we are strengthening our capability to prevent the entry of illegal drugs,” he added.

The seized items will be turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for proper handling and disposition.

The PNP said monitoring and interdiction efforts at key transit points would continue to be strengthened.