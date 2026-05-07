Operator or fool?

They say you can fool some of the people all of the time, but not all of the people all of the time.
A loud social media figure with a colorful past recently got caught in a big sting. He is the man behind a fast-rising online media network. Authorities say he tried to squeeze hundreds of millions of pesos from a powerful politician from a well-known political family.
What has tongues wagging is exactly how they caught him. Insiders claim the trap was set on the digital platform of a major mainstream media company.
The man reportedly posed as a simple “marketing officer” there. Now people are asking: just how close is this operator to one of the young heirs of that media empire?
Did his wide political connections reach deep inside the press itself? If his tentacles really touched the fourth estate, that’s enough to make many people cringe.
The game of smoke and mirrors continues.