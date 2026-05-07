OceanaGold profit jumps fivefold on gold rally

Buoyed by soaring gold prices, OceanaGold (Philippines) Inc. saw first-quarter net income jump almost fivefold to $34.7 million as its Didipio mine delivered solid gold and copper production.

In a disclosure on Thursday, the listed miner said first-quarter revenue doubled to $158.4 million from $79.3 million in the same period last year, while free cash flow surged to $80.1 million from $8 million.

The company produced 20,400 ounces of gold and 3,200 tonnes of copper from January to March.