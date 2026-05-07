OceanaGold profit jumps fivefold on gold rally

The company produced 20,400 ounces of gold and 3,200 tonnes of copper from January to March.

“During the first quarter, we safely and responsibly produced gold and copper in line with our guidance. With today’s strong gold prices and solid production results we generated $80M of free cash flow during the quarter and announced another healthy quarterly dividend for our shareholders,” OceanaGold Philippines President Joan Adaci-Cattiling said.

“We also re-started exploration drilling in the lower levels of the Didipio mine and continue to advance drilling at near-mine targets such as True Blue. We remain focused on safely and responsibly delivering on our guidance for the year, capitalizing on record high metal prices and continuing to generate strong returns for our shareholders,” she added.

The company declared a first-quarter dividend of $44.7 million, or $0.0196 per share, payable on 17 June to shareholders on record as of 21 May.

OceanaGold (Philippines) said it remitted P2.14 billion in additional government share to the Philippine government last year, which brought total remittances since 2023 to P3.74 billion, amid improved operations and stronger commodity prices.