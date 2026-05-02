OceanaGold’s gov’t payout surges P2.14B

Greater value for the Philippine government

“The increase in our Additional Government Share reflects how strong operational performance translates into greater value for the government and the Filipino people,” said Atty. Joan Adaci-Cattiling, president and general manager for Social Performance and External Affairs, over the weekend.

“As our operations perform well, so does our contribution to the government’s fiscal space to support national priorities,” she added

The company also paid P1.78 billion in production taxes, P2.81 billion in income tax, and P506.9 million in local business taxes in 2025. These payments reflect the scale of its contributions to both national and local governments.

Likewise, it has allocated over P4.43 billion to community programs covering livelihood, agriculture, education, health, and infrastructure, linking OceanaGold’s financial performance to broader social impact.