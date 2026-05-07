New NCAA coaches face acid test as Filoil cagefest unfolds

His task, however, is shaping up to be an enormous one as the Pirates hope to rekindle the level of success he’s had in the past, most notably when he led San Beda University to the National Collegiate Athletic Association title in 2016.

And Lyceum means business in achieving that, with Mclaude Guadana returning to the team as he joins homegrown guards Matt Rubico and Greg Cunanan in this year’s campaign.

Tan, meanwhile, will be San Sebastian’s fourth coach in as many years, with the once proud program hoping that this finally will be the right reboot for the team.

The Filipino-Canadian coach is coming in with a lot of promise, one that is badly needed by the Golden Stags which have been in the league’s cellar for the past three years.

San Sebastian is banking on new blood led by rookie Carlo Ynot and holdovers Polo Gabat and Christian Ricio for this rebuild as it hopes to erase the bitter memories of last year’s winless run in the preseason.