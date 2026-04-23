Top UAAP, NCAA cage squads collide

Letran is also flaunting a promising crew with the Knights leaning once more on Titing Manalili.

Former collegiate star BJ Manalo has also been named as commissioner, supporting the legendary Joe Lipa in overseeing the premier preseason tourney which has Virgil Villavicencio as chairman, Bert dela Rosa as deputy commissioner, Bennett Palad as tournament director, and general manager Diana Layug.

“It’s a wonderful privilege to be in touch with the current players and the current head coaches, and to have this chance to learn from coach Joe. This is special,” Manalo said.

Teams will once again be distributed between leagues, with UAAP teams grouped together and the NCAA teams in the same bracket, all of which playing in a single round robin format. The top four teams from each group progress to the crossover quarterfinals where the knockout rounds begin.

The one-game championship will be played on 18 July.