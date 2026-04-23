Top UAAP, NCAA cage squads collide

It’s green and go for the 19th Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, one of the country’s top collegiate basketball leagues, opening on 17 May.
The top collegiate teams from the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) are set to wage war anew as they ramp up their preparations for the upcoming athletic season.
University of the Philippines, winner of the last three preseason tilts, is coming in hungry with this new-look Fighting Maroons spearheaded by former UAAP Rookie of the Year Veejay Pre.
Reigning UAAP champion La Salle will also be parading a potent lineup with Jacob Cortez and Mason Amos leading the Green Archers’ charge.
Ateneo is also marking its return, with the Blue Eagles brandishing new faces led by blue chip recruit Kieffer Alas.
Defending NCAA titlist San Beda is also bannering the Grand Old League with Nygel Gonzales at the forefront of the Red Lions’ pack.
Letran is also flaunting a promising crew with the Knights leaning once more on Titing Manalili.
Former collegiate star BJ Manalo has also been named as commissioner, supporting the legendary Joe Lipa in overseeing the premier preseason tourney which has Virgil Villavicencio as chairman, Bert dela Rosa as deputy commissioner, Bennett Palad as tournament director, and general manager Diana Layug.
“It’s a wonderful privilege to be in touch with the current players and the current head coaches, and to have this chance to learn from coach Joe. This is special,” Manalo said.
Teams will once again be distributed between leagues, with UAAP teams grouped together and the NCAA teams in the same bracket, all of which playing in a single round robin format. The top four teams from each group progress to the crossover quarterfinals where the knockout rounds begin.
The one-game championship will be played on 18 July.