College stars to shine as MPBL gets underway

Reinforced by the 6-foot-8 Phillips, a former Gilas Pilipinas member and University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 88 Finals Most Valuable Player, University of the Philippines stalwarts Harold Alarcon, Terrence Fortea, Gerry Abadiano and Reyland Torres, San Beda University’s Jomel Puno, and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta’s Patrick Sleat, Jearico Nunez and JP Boral, the Knights are solid picks over the Pasay Voyagers, who will depend on Christian Fajarito, National University recruits Steve Nash Enriquez and Mark Parks, and Mapua University acquisition CJ Gonzales.

The Caloocan Batang Kankaloo are also favored over the Quezon City Black Bulls, with former De La Salle University star Kean Baclaan and former Ateneo de Manila University hotshots Dom Escobar and Kymani Ladi leading the charge.

Quezon City is pinning its hopes on prized finds Pat Buena and Jake Agoncillo, and veteran Rey Publico.

The Biñan-Gensan tussle is a toss-up with former University of Santo Tomas hotshot Nic Cabañero, Warren Bonifacio, Kenny Roger Rocacurva, Carlo Lastimosa and Pamboy Raymundo providing firepower for the home team.

Gensan will call on former College of Saint Benilde starter Anton Eusebio, University of Makati’s Nelo Santos, and Lyceum’s Jan Michael Versoza to support Kyle Tolentino, Louie Vigil and Mark Cruz.