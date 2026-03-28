Ateneo defends RIFA football title

Prior to winning the crown, Ateneo had a grueling journey to the top.

First, the Blue Eagles rallied from a 0-1 deficit before Navarro scored the equalizer off an assist from Miguel Tagarda. Then, Jose Bernal scored the winning goal to secure a 2-1 victory over Don Bosco Makati in their final game in the eliminations to book a slot in the semifinals of the Division 1 Cup.

In the Final Four against De La Salle Santiago Zobel, Ateneo found itself trailing anew, 0-1. But Tagarda refused to quit, finding the net for an equalizer to put pressure on the Alabang-based booters.

The match then turned into a dogfight with neither team giving way. Although Zobel regained the lead, Zac Diaz knocked down a powerful header from a Navarro assist to force a penalty shootout.

The boys of Ateneo coaches Nelson Sadon and Erwin Mallorca refused to quit, hitting the penalty shot to secure a spot in the finals and eventually defend their title.