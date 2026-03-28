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Ateneo defends RIFA football title

THE Ateneo de Manila Midgets B celebrates after beating Claret School of Quezon City to defend their Rizal Football Association Football Tournament crown recently.
THE Ateneo de Manila Midgets B celebrates after beating Claret School of Quezon City to defend their Rizal Football Association Football Tournament crown recently.Photograph courtesy of ATENEO
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Ateneo de Manila University Midgets B once again displayed its dominance, booking a 5-1 victory over Claret School of Quezon City to emerge as back-to-back champion in the Rizal Football Association Football Tournament recently.

Team captain Jacob Navarro delivered a hat-trick to spearhead the Blue Eagles to a successful title defense and win the tournament Most Valuable Player award in this prestigious grassroots event organized for football players born in 2013.

THE Ateneo de Manila Midgets B celebrates after beating Claret School of Quezon City to defend their Rizal Football Association Football Tournament crown recently.
Ateneo spikers ready to bounce back

Prior to winning the crown, Ateneo had a grueling journey to the top.

First, the Blue Eagles rallied from a 0-1 deficit before Navarro scored the equalizer off an assist from Miguel Tagarda. Then, Jose Bernal scored the winning goal to secure a 2-1 victory over Don Bosco Makati in their final game in the eliminations to book a slot in the semifinals of the Division 1 Cup.

In the Final Four against De La Salle Santiago Zobel, Ateneo found itself trailing anew, 0-1. But Tagarda refused to quit, finding the net for an equalizer to put pressure on the Alabang-based booters.

The match then turned into a dogfight with neither team giving way. Although Zobel regained the lead, Zac Diaz knocked down a powerful header from a Navarro assist to force a penalty shootout.

The boys of Ateneo coaches Nelson Sadon and Erwin Mallorca refused to quit, hitting the penalty shot to secure a spot in the finals and eventually defend their title.

Ateneo Blue Eagles
Ateneo de Manila University Midgets B
Rizal Football Association Football Tournament

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