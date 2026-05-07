Mounting frustration

“All I want to do is play basketball, especially this time. It’s the best time to play basketball.”

Doncic was injured on 2 April, missing the final few games of the regular season and the Lakers’ first-round victory over the Houston Rockets.

“It’s very frustrating seeing what my team is doing. I’m very proud of them. It’s been very tough just to sit and watch them play,” he said.

He said he was told after an initial MRI scan that recovery would take eight weeks.

Doncic, who moved to Spain as a teenager and launched his professional career with Real Madrid, said he traveled to Spain to receive platelet rich plasma treatments in a bid to hasten his recovery.

“I think that is one of the best countries to do that,” he said, adding that he had consulted with Lakers doctors and “everybody agreed for me to go there.”