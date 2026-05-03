Sixers clip Celtics, face Knicks next

Tatum had exited late in the third quarter of Thursday’s game-six blowout loss to the Sixers, and he could only watch from the bench as the Celtics season ended.

Tatum, who ruptured his right Achilles tendon in last year’s playoffs, had missed the first 62 games of the regular season but had gone from strength to strength since his season debut in March.

Jaylen Brown scored 34 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead the Celtics and Derrick White added 26 points.

But Boston connected on just 13 of 49 three-point attempts and were playing catch-up all night after the 76ers pushed their lead to as many as 15 in the first quarter.

Boston clawed back and took a one-point lead midway through the second period, but they couldn’t maintain momentum.

Up by five at halftime, the 76ers pulled away again in the third quarter and led by 13 going into the final frame.

Boston made a final push, cutting the deficit to one point multiple times in the fourth quarter to ignite the crowd at TD Garden arena, but they couldn’t get over the hump.

Maxey scored eight straight points to push Philadelphia’s lead to 107-98 and the Sixers closed it out despite a scare for the oft-injured Embiid, who came up limping after a knock to the knee.

“Just playing hard,” Embiid said of the key to victory. “We started off well and then in the second quarter we kind of relaxed a little. Same thing with the start of the fourth.

“But we stuck together, closed it out,” said Embiid, who underwent an emergency appendectomy less than a month ago. “It’s about playing hard.”