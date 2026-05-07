Legarda seeks Waling-waling as national orchid

Senator Loren Legarda has sponsored a measure seeking to declare the Waling-waling (Vanda sanderiana) as the National Orchid of the Philippines on 5 May 2026, citing the need to strengthen conservation efforts.

“This is not the first time I have sought to elevate the Waling-waling as a national symbol,” Legarda said. “As early as 2012, I filed a measure proposing it as an additional national flower alongside the Sampaguita. It passed both Houses during the 15th Congress but was ultimately vetoed.”