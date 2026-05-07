Legarda seeks Waling-waling as national orchid

Senator Loren Legarda has sponsored a measure seeking to declare the Waling-waling (Vanda sanderiana) as the National Orchid of the Philippines on 5 May 2026, citing the need to strengthen conservation efforts.
“This is not the first time I have sought to elevate the Waling-waling as a national symbol,” Legarda said. “As early as 2012, I filed a measure proposing it as an additional national flower alongside the Sampaguita. It passed both Houses during the 15th Congress but was ultimately vetoed.”
She noted that the orchid is endemic to the Philippines and naturally found in the forests of Davao, Cotabato, and Zamboanga, but is now threatened by deforestation, habitat loss and unregulated harvesting.
Under the proposed bill, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources will lead conservation, protection and propagation efforts, while the National Museum of the Philippines will document and promote its scientific, cultural, and heritage value.
“Our national symbols are instruments of education, unity, and pride. As we deepen our understanding of who we are, we must also refine and enrich the symbols that represent us,” Legarda said.
She added: “By giving due recognition to the Waling-waling, we send a clear message that the Philippines values its natural heritage, takes pride in what is truly ours, and is committed to protecting it for future generations.”
Known as the “Queen of Philippine Orchids,” the Waling-waling is prized for its rarity, beauty and cultural significance. The measure aims to secure its protection and strengthen its role as a symbol of Philippine biodiversity and identity.