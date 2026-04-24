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DENR reports rare flower rediscovery

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources Central Luzon has confirmed a new sighting of the rare Rafflesia lagascae within the forests of Doña Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan. The discovery was made during a Forest Resources Assessment conducted by the CENRO Baliwag in partnership with the DRT Municipal Environment Office.
THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources Central Luzon has confirmed a new sighting of the rare Rafflesia lagascae within the forests of Doña Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan. The discovery was made during a Forest Resources Assessment conducted by the CENRO Baliwag in partnership with the DRT Municipal Environment Office.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of DENR-Central Luzon
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A rare Rafflesia lagascae flower has been rediscovered in the forests of Doña Remedios Trinidad (DRT) in Bulacan, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said.

The sighting was documented during a Forest Resources Assessment conducted by the DENR Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) Baliwag in partnership with the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office of DRT.

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources Central Luzon has confirmed a new sighting of the rare Rafflesia lagascae within the forests of Doña Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan. The discovery was made during a Forest Resources Assessment conducted by the CENRO Baliwag in partnership with the DRT Municipal Environment Office.
Rare Rafflesia found in Bulacan

CENRO Baliwag head Dennis Vergara said this is only the second recorded sighting of R. lagascae in Bulacan, following its first documentation in 2022, also in DRT.

DENR Regional executive director Ralph Pablo said the discovery highlights the rich biodiversity and ecological value of DRT’s forests, underscoring the need to strengthen conservation efforts in the area.

“The presence of R. lagascae indicates that the area remains biologically rich and relatively undisturbed,” Pablo said, adding that the agency will continue working with local government units and communities to protect critical habitats.

DENR Bulacan provincial head Rolly Mulato said the finding reflects the importance of sustained forest monitoring and strong coordination among field offices and stakeholders. He also urged the public to help protect the area from illegal activities and habitat degradation.

Rafflesia lagascae is a rare, parasitic, and endemic plant species found only in the mountainous regions of Luzon. Known for its large bloom and distinct odor, it is considered an indicator of a healthy ecosystem.

Rafflesia lagascae Bulacan
DENR forest conservation Philippines
rare plant discovery DRT Bulacan

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